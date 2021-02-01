Fines of up to 180,000 pesos for those who organize gatherings of any kind in Yucatan

CHICXULUB, YUCATAN (January 31st, 2021).- A fine of up to 180,000 pesos could be received by the owner of a house on the beach of Chicxulub Puerto, where a party was held with more than 70 young people between 16 and 23 years of age, who did not respect the sanitary measures in the face of the pandemic.
As part of the sanitary surveillance operations, agents of the Yucatan Health Secretariats (SSY), Public Security (SSP) and General Government, as well as the State Civil Protection Coordination (Procivy) went to a beach house where they corroborated that the party was carried out without the sanitary measures and protocols, with the presence of more than 70 people, including minors, who ingested alcoholic beverages, for which the meeting was closed and the minors were let go.
State Government personnel also closed down 2 sports units, one in the municipality of Yaxkukul and the other in Cholul, where a soccer tournament was held with people on the stands, all activities were suspended due to the health emergency.
Both sports venues could also receive a fine of up to 180,000 pesos for failing to comply with health regulations.
In the case of the sports unit in the municipality of Yaxkukul, staff of the SSP, SSY, Procivy, and the SGG, closed an amateur tournament that was carried out with people on the stands. All leagues and tournaments are suspended due to contingency health, and only non-contact sports are permitted.
While, in the Chivas Mérida de Cholul sports unit, state government personnel proceeded to close this site due to the fact that a visitation day was being held there for children and adolescents under 16 years of age, an act that also brought together the parents.
The implemented actions have the purpose of safeguarding the health of the Yucatecans in accordance with the Safe Economic Reactivation Agreement, in accordance with the epidemiological traffic light in order to verify compliance with said sanitary measures issued by federal and state authorities.
The state government reiterates that it will remain vigilant that all businesses and establishments that are authorized to operate within the Safe Economic Reactivation Agreement comply with all sanitary provisions, so it will remain firm and will apply zero tolerance for those who violate the health of the Yucatecans.
