Fines for those who violate curfew in Yucatán

Those who drive and do not respect the curfew hours in the State of Yucatán will face penalties.

MÉRIDA Yucatan: Starting today, Friday, January 29, fines will be applied to those who drive after 11:30 p.m. in Yucatán. Besides, depending on the severity, the driver’s license or vehicle could be retained and informed of the Yucatan Ministry of Health (SSY) press release.

Based on decree 344/2021 published in the Official State Gazette, the Traffic and Road Law Regulation was modified. Given the health emergency due to Covid-19, vehicular traffic after 11:30 p.m. is considered a serious infraction.

Fine for driving after 11:30 p.m.

The fine ranges from 44 to 56 Unidades de Medida y Actualizacion (UMA – Units of Measurement and Updating), which today is 89.62 pesos. That is, between 3,943 and up to 5,000 pesos. Depending on the seriousness of the offense, the driver’s license or vehicle could be detained.

The SSY determined that the monetary resources collected from the fines mentioned above will be destined for the acquisition of protective equipment for health workers who work in the Covid area.

This restriction will not apply to vehicles that transport patients requiring emergency medical attention and those used for the purchase of medicines. Also, vehicles used to transport duly identified health personnel in any of their specialties: paramedical, administrative, or support.

The restriction also does not apply to emergency responders, vehicles used for transporting duly identified personnel of law enforcement, justice administration institutions, home delivery of medicines, funeral services, cargo transportation, and the supply of essential needs and activities.

It should be recalled that the 11:30 p.m. vehicle restriction schedule was established in September of last year. However, due to the increase in unnecessary social mobility in recent weeks, the State Government will apply fines.

The Progreso City Hall has informed that the port’s carnival from February 4 to the 17 has been canceled. Access to the beaches and the boardwalk will be closed for both vehicular and pedestrian traffic. However, the restaurants located on the malecón will continue to operate.

