Facebook posts promoting violence on Biden’s inauguration increase.

The company reported that it is eliminating these types of messages through image recognition technology.

UNITED STATES (Agencies) – Facebook said a growing number of users are posting text and images that use violent or inflammatory language to promote meetings around the country over the next week, echoing police warnings that there could be another attack similar to last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.

A Facebook spokeswoman said the social network is tracking “dozens” of posts promoting events on January 17, 18, and 20, the date of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. The company is eliminating them through image recognition technology. Much of the content calling for meetings in Washington and elsewhere have been flagged on Facebook by groups of partner organizations tracking terrorism and cybercrime.

“We work with experts on global terrorism and cyber-intelligence to identify incitement and remove harmful content that could lead to further violence,” the spokeswoman said. “We are continuing these efforts and working with police to prevent direct threats to public safety”.

“Facebook has blocked more than 250 white supremacist groups from its services” and is currently working to “suspend users who spread conspiracy theories associated with QAnon and other militia groups so that they stop organizing on our platform,” she said.

After a group of agitators supporting Donald Trump, stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, Facebook suspended the president’s account for fear that his rhetoric could lead to more violence. This week, chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg said the riots had been “largely organized” also on other platforms.

