English man jumps into frozen lake to save dog

Although many people observed the scene from afar, none dared to rescue the puppy, until Pell arrived and became a true-life hero.
If you are an animalist at heart, this story will restore your faith in humanity.
What would you do to save your pet? Sure anything.
This is well known by Darcy Pell , a man who risked his life to save a puppy that had mistakenly entered a frozen lake.
Although many people observed the scene from afar, none dared to rescue the puppy , until Pell arrived and became a hero by jumping into the icy water to rescue him.
When we got to the lake, I could see a dog in the water, it was trying to get to the ice but it kept sinking. I panicked and scoured the lake side looking for a life buoy, but couldn’t find one, “said Paula Town, who recorded the events.
Here we leave you the shocking video:
Source: Daily Mail
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
More than 3,400 students went from private to public schools in Yucatán
Tuition fees do not reflect an.
-
Good response from health personnel to vaccination campaign in Mérida
There is a good response from.
-
Mérida seeks to position itself again as a preferred tourist destination: Renán Barrera
Mérida, Yucatan (January 14, 2021).- “Faced.
-
Mundo Maya comes together to present tourism offer
Under a digital format, the countries.
-
“Mexico will not prosecute General Cienfuegos” AMLO acuses the DEA of “fabricating evidence.”
FGR determines not to exercise criminal.
-
Senior citizen found dead inside Mérida downtown property
A man known as “Don Víctor”,.
-
11 formal complaints filed for illegal constructions in Cuxtal Natural Reserve
The problem of infrastructure construction in.
-
Cold Front 27 will bring more “Heladez” to Yucatan
Late-night Friday, early-morning Saturday, cold front.
-
IMSS Yucatan begins with the vaccination of health workers
With the support of the nation’s.
-
Trump’s been impeached again. What’s next?
Donald Trump has been impeached again..
Leave a Comment