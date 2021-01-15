English man jumps into frozen lake to save dog

Although many people observed the scene from afar, none dared to rescue the puppy, until Pell arrived and became a true-life hero.

If you are an animalist at heart, this story will restore your faith in humanity.

What would you do to save your pet? Sure anything.

This is well known by Darcy Pell , a man who risked his life to save a puppy that had mistakenly entered a frozen lake.

When we got to the lake, I could see a dog in the water, it was trying to get to the ice but it kept sinking. I panicked and scoured the lake side looking for a life buoy, but couldn’t find one, “said Paula Town, who recorded the events.

Here we leave you the shocking video:

