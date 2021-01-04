Drunk tourist climbs Chichen Itzá pyramid carrying her husband’s ashes

A drunken woman entered the Chichén Itzá archaeological zone on Sunday, Jan. 3rd, for which the INAH will issue a sanction
The National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) reported that an administrative file was initiated for the unauthorized access to the archaeological monument called “El Castillo” in the Archaeological Zone of Chichén Itzá by a person in a state of drunkenness.
Through a statement, the agency reported that the events occurred on Sunday, January 3, 2021, when the security protocols were activated in the archaeological zone of Chichén Itzá in Yucatán, due to the report that a female person tried to gain unauthorized access to the pyramid.
According to the first investigations, the female person is originally from Tijuana, Baja California, and arrived in Chichén Itzá, through a Tourist Agency.
INAH response
The National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) reported that at 1:40 p.m. on January 3, 2021, security protocols were activated in the Archaeological Zone of Chichén Itzá in Yucatán, due to the report that indicated that a woman tried to gain unauthorized access to the pyramid called El Castillo by one of its side staircases. The first inquiries indicate that the female person is originally from Tijuana, Baja California, and arrived in Chichén Itzá, through a tourist agency. Law enforcement officers informed INAH that at the time of the events, the woman was in a state of drunkenness.
For his part, the lawyer José Arturo Chab Cárdenas, head of the INAH in Yucatán, pointed out “that since Sunday the administrative file No. CINAH / YUC / JUR / 01-2021 was opened for the facts that constitute an infraction to the Federal Law on Monuments and Archaeological, Artistic and Historical Zones, for which reason the probable perpetrators have already been summoned to appear before the INAH court ”.
