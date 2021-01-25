Dominion sues Giuliani for spreading US election fraud ‘big lie’

Voting machine company seeks $1.3bn in latest defamation case against Trump lawyer.

UNITES STATES (Agencies) – Dominion Voting Systems has filed a defamation lawsuit against former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump’s lawyer seeking 1.3 billion dollars for his alleged role in perpetuating the “big lie” about fraud in the 2020 election.

The legal claim against Giuliani is part of a broader effort by the voting machines systems company to push back against the debunked accusations from Donald Trump and his allies, which have turned them into a target among the former president’s supporters.

The lawsuit was filed on Monday in federal court in the District of Columbia, following a similar claim lodged by Dominion against Sidney Powell, the right-wing lawyer who brought post-election litigation on behalf of Donald Trump. “Mr. Giuliani and his allies manufactured and disseminated the ‘Big Lie’ which foreseeably went viral and deceived millions of people into believing that Dominion had stolen their votes and fixed the election,” the lawsuit says.

In the final months of his presidency, Donald Trump repeatedly and publicly attacked Dominion. He sought to overturn the election results, which ended on an assault by his supporters on the US Capitol on January 6.

Dominion said the campaign against the company had seriously damaged it. “Dominion has been unfairly subjected to the hatred, contempt, and distrust of tens of millions of American voters, and the elected officials who are Dominion’s actual and potential customers have received emails, letters, and calls from their constituents demanding that they avoid contracting with Dominion or using Dominion machines,” the company wrote in the lawsuit against Giuliani.

