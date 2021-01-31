Despite health emergency, downtown Merida registers high mobility

After the restriction of no people driving after 11:30 p.m. in the state of Yucatán as of last Friday, in Merida, high mobility rates have been observed on Saturday, Jan. 30th.
From citizens who walk without face masks to those who argue with City Council inspectors and tenants so that they are allowed to enter the markets without wearing protection.
For their part, the staff at some establishments no longer have among their priorities taking the temperature or sanitizing customers who enter their the premises.
New infections do not decrease in Yucatan, in the last four days more than 400 cases have been reported; However, even with these figures, the Yucatecans do not stop leaving home and crowding the historic center of the city, the place where most of the Meridians congregate.
Regarding security measures, few people comply with sanitary regulations, as some people remove the mask to eat, have a drink or simply talk on the cell phone, but they continue their journey without caring that they are exposed to the contagion of the coronavirus.
Others only wear it to enter a store or to board public transport.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
