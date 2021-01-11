Despite Covid, remittances to Mexico reached record levels in 2020

Many experts expected remittances to Mexico to plummet in 2020, as businesses and workers faced economic hardship brought on by the pandemic. Instead, Mexicans living abroad sent home record amounts of money last year.
In response to the record high payments, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said his compatriots working abroad in the United States and elsewhere “heroes, and heroines, equivalent to the doctors and nurses who are saving lives.”
“This was an exceptional year,” he added. “It was a record, something that’s never happened, and in the most difficult moments.”
Money sent home by Mexicans living outside of the country — predominantly in the United States — during the first 11 months of last year reached a record setting $36.9 billion, outpacing all of 2019, which had been a record high year with $36 billion in remittances. Officials estimate the 2020 year-end total will reach $40.6 billion — 11% higher than in 2019.
López Obrador praised those sending money home, acknowledging that the funds helped many Mexican families weather an economic crisis.
The Mexican government has provided little relief for struggling businesses and workers who’ve lost their jobs during the pandemic.
Source: Fronteras Desk
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
4.3 earthquake registered 32 km south of Huatulco, Oaxaca
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred.
-
Nine “Venados de Yucatan” players test positive for Covid-19
Mérida, Yucatan (January 8, 2020).- Nine.
-
AMLO announces national massive vaccination campaign to start on Tuesday, Jan. 12th
Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of.
-
Mérida among the top ten friendliest cities in the world
Two Mexican cities ended up ranking.
-
Analysts reveal ten risks that may affect Mexico this year.
Failures in the Covid-19 vaccination strategy.
-
Over half a million students return to classes in Yucatan
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (January 11, 2021).- Today,.
-
AMLO’s spokesperson tests positive for Covid-19
The spokesman for Mexican President Andrés.
-
Flights from Cancun to Canada lead the list of routes with the most Covid19 cases
In the first five days of.
-
Japon detects new strain of coronavirus; different from British and South-African.
The infected patients are two men.
-
Yucatecans do not ‘take care of themselves’ and thus infect their much older relatives
They must become aware of the.
Leave a Comment