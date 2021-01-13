DEA’s new Agent in Charge of the Washington Division with long experience in fighting Mexican cartels.

Jarod Forget, the new head of the task force, has faced capos like Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, El Mencho, and Joaquin, El Chapo, Guzman.

WASHINGTON D.C. (Agencies) – The new Special Agent in charge of the DEA’s Washington division, Jarod Forget, is a veteran with experience fighting Mexican cartels. Forget spent several years working in the DEA’s Guadalajara office. It is one of 10 offices the agency has deployed in Mexico. He was able to fight Mexican drug traffickers Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, El Mencho, Joaquin, El Chapo, Guzman, who was sentenced to life in prison in 2019 in the United States.

Forget led many high profile police operations from Guadalajara against the “most notorious and ruthless drug cartels in Mexico,” such as the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels. “Special Agent in Charge Forget brings with him a wealth of experience, knowledge, and skill that will greatly benefit the Washington division and the local community,” said DEA Acting Director Timothy Shea.

The new DEA head in the U.S. capital has led many law enforcement operations worldwide, including dismantling violent international drug trafficking organizations. He has also dismantled some illicit opioid trafficking organizations in China and Mexico and established joint strike forces to combat community problems on U.S. soil, such as violent crime and opioids themselves, the DEA said.

Forget has also held leadership positions in the Miami division, the Office of Professional Responsibility, and the Washington division itself throughout his career, which he is now charged with leading. Before taking the DEA reins in the capital, he established a new Heroin Crime Task Force in the area. Following the appointment, made just days after the change in administration between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, the special agent will be responsible for the DEA’s offices and mission in Maryland, Virginia, and Columbia.

Mr. Forget will be responsible for DEA offices and missions throughout Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. That will include expanding the DEA’s high level of investigative and regulatory services throughout the U.S. area communities, working on new and innovative ways to combat and protect the population against the national opioid crisis and violent crime across the region.

Mr. Forget joined the DEA in 2004, as a Special Agent assigned to DEA’s New York Drug Enforcement Task Force. From there, he spent several years working at the Guadalajara, Mexico Office, directing many high-profile enforcement operations against Mexico’s most notorious and ruthless drug cartels, like the Sinaloa Cartel and the New Generation Jalisco Cartel.

Forget is a Massachusetts native. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in international affairs from Northeastern University and is a fluent Spanish speaker.

Please help us welcome SAC Forget to our communities across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. He begins his work as Special Agent in Charge of the Division, effective immediately.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments