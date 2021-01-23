Curevac and Novavax start phase III COVID-19 clinical trials in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Latinus) – Mexico’s foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday that CureVac and Novavax have begun their phase III clinical trials in Mexico for a COVID-19 vaccine.
“China’s CanSino Biologics Inc is due to present the results of its phase III trial”, Ebrard also said.
In the case of Novavax , the Ministry of Foreign Relations ( SRE ) reported on December 28 that Mexico was going to participate in phase 3 clinical trials of its vaccine against Covid-19 during January.
“The study recruited two thousand volunteers in seven sites in the Mexican Republic, which will make it possible to collect data on the efficacy of the vaccine in our population,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
