Cuba to reduce airline flights from Mexico due to COVID; tourists will be quarantined.

Passengers arriving in the country will be subjected to a PCR test at the airport and then transferred to isolation centers to receive medical surveillance.
HAVANA Cuba (Cuba Ministry of Health) – Cuba announced that as of February 6, flights from Mexico will be temporarily reduced as part of the measures to prevent the coronavirus spread.
Transportation authorities informed that they will temporarily reduce the frequency of flights from airlines from the United States, Mexico, Panama, Dominican Republic, Colombia, and the Bahamas to one flight per week, and in some cases, every two weeks.
Flights from Nicaragua, Guyana, Trinidad, Tobago, and Suriname will also be suspended, while Haiti’s flights will be canceled.
This Saturday, Cuba announced a new peak of 910 cases of COVID-19 infection and announced new hotel confinement measures for tourists entering the country, informed the Ministry of Public Health.
