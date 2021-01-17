COVID vaccine arrives in Tizimín, Yucatan

Tizimín, Yucatán, January 16, 2021.- Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal visited the San Carlos de Tizimín General Hospital to corroborate the application of the first vaccines against Coronavirus to health personnel who provide their services in the Covid area of ​​this hospital, which serves the inhabitants of the eastern part of the state.

Photo: Gobierno del Estado de Yucatan

During his visit, Vila Dosal witnessed the vaccination process of workers who are on the front lines of the battle against the pandemic, among whom was the nurse Leticia del Carmen Uan Bacab, who since the beginning of the health emergency, in March, has been fighting against the virus in the front line, providing care to the Yucatecans, even though this has led her to make great sacrifices such as leaving the home she shares with her husband and avoid visits to her parents so as not to expose them to the virus.

Photo: Gobierno del Estado de Yucatan

On Friday, January 15th, the Yucatan Health Secretariat (SSY) reported that there is already 95% progress in the application with respect to the total of the first shipment of vaccines that arrived last Tuesday. In the particular case of Tizimín, it was reported that the doses assigned to this hospital had already been applied.

Together with the head of the State Health Secretariat, Mauricio Sauri Vivas, and the Chief of Staff of the 32nd Military Zone, General Brigadier Enrique García Jaramillo, the Governor toured the various stations that make up this process, while reiterating the importance of continuing to be responsible because, although the first vaccines are already being given, this is just one more step in the fight against the pandemic and there is still a long way to go.

Regarding the opportunity to be among the first to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, Uan Bacab said she was very grateful because this fact means for her and all the health personnel a hope that brings light to these difficult times of pandemic because she has experienced the effects of the virus when he was infected in May of last year.

Photo: Gobierno del Estado de Yucatan

“I was infected while working, I had all the symptoms and it feels terrible, but after recovering I decided to go back to work and continue doing it in the Covid area because there are many people who need care and that is my vocation, there is no greater satisfaction than seeing your patient returning home to his family, ”said the 33-year-old nurse.

With great emotion, the health professional affirmed that, despite the adversities and how difficult it has been for her to be without her husband and her family for many months, with pride and great vocation she will continue to provide her services in favor of the health of the Yucatecans, so this vaccine represents a great peace of mind for her and her family members who have been under great stress lately.

Last Wednesday, January 13th, the Governor led the simultaneous start of the administration of vaccines in the 16 medical units of the state contemplated for the first stage of vaccination. The first 9,750 doses that reached the territory, out of which 200 were directed to the San Carlos de Tizimín General Hospital.

It is important to remember that, at first, the Federation reported that the first shipment of vaccines to Yucatan, scheduled for January 12, would be 10,725, but finally only 9,750 doses arrived.

During supervision, Vila Dosal, accompanied by the director of the hospital, Rosaura Díaz Basilio, toured the vaccination area, where at that time the dose was being applied to the doctor Amy Arlette Guadalupe Segura, who told her how difficult it has been for her to work in the Covid area for fear of infecting her son and parents, and expressed how grateful and honored she feels for being one of the first to receive the vaccine.

The 37-year-old woman said that she did not imagine that the vaccine would arrive in the state so soon, and this makes us feel hopeful that good things are going to come later and that this disease will be mitigated, with lower statistics and we can return little by little to the style of life we had before.

The doctor, who works in the Emergency and Respiratory Emergencies area of ​​the Covid area, asked the population for their support by complying with all hygiene and health measures, since, although the vaccine is already reaching the state, we cannot lower our guard since there are still people infected.

“A day in the Covid area is difficult for health personnel and much more for the patient and their families. We have to continue complying with the measures because the work of the State Government has been very good because we all need to help ”, he concluded.

It should be noted that the health sector workers who work in the first line of control of the Covid are summoned to the hospitals and clinics where they work with their respective digital vaccination passes, which arrived at the emails they provided when their work centers they registered them on the platform.

