Covid unstoppable in Yucatán: 98 new cases and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours

The SSY released the balance sheet on the Covid-19 coronavirus in Yucatan on January 10th.

MÉRIDA, Yucatán.- Daily cases of Covid-19 coronavirus in Yucatán remain high compared to those that occurred weeks ago. on January 10th, the number of new infections was 98, for a total of 27,391 since the pandemic began in our state.

Likewise, it was mentioned that 214 patients are currently hospitalized.

Given the high number of contagions, the Secretary of Health, Mauricio Sauri Vivas, called on the population to avoid meetings and take extreme measures of prevention in order to reduce this incidence.

He also confirmed that the increases that have occurred in recent days are due to the effect of December, where people simply stopped complying with the provisions of the health authorities.

This Sunday, in addition to the 98 infections, the death of six people (4 men and 2 women) in an age range between 61 and 79 years was registered, for a total of 2,965 people who have died in Yucatan as a consequence of the coronavirus. According to statistics, in our state one out of every 10 people infected with Covid dies.

Likewise, 23,588 patients have already recovered and do not have symptoms or can infect, a figure that represents 86 percent of the accumulated cases to date.

Regarding the new cases today, 53 were in Mérida, seven in Tizimín, six in Progreso and Valladolid, five in Peto, three in Motul, Ticul and Umán, two in Kanasín and Tinum, and one in CHichimilá, Conkal, Cuncunul, Dzitás, Muna, Tekax, Temozón and Tzucacab.

In Mérida, until today there is a report of 16,572 accumulated cases.

With respect to the six deaths recorded yesterday, it was detailed that they were people who resided in Mérida and that, among other diseases, they suffered from hypertension, diabetes, obesity, chronic kidney failure, COPD and heart disease.

