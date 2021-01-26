Covid test module ready at Merida’s airport.

MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – The Covid-19 testing laboratory at Merida’s international airport was installed yesterday, Monday, and as of today, Tuesday, January 26, it will begin to provide service.
Today, airlines bound for cities in the United States will require a certificate stating that they are not infected with Covid.
Another requirement for travelers is the obligatory use of a mask during the stay in the terminal when boarding and during the trip.
The U.S. government implemented the measures to contain the coronavirus’s spread in that country, which is one of the most affected.
Travelers bound for the United States can take the test at any clinic or hospital and present the certificate. Still, for those who do not have it at that moment, the Covid laboratory at the airport will be able to perform the test, deliver the result and the certificate in a maximum of half an hour.
The price of the test in the market begins at $450 pesos, and PCRs around $1,450 pesos.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
