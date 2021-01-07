Conagua and the Yucatán State Government invested 96.7 million pesos to improve drinking water infrastructure

More than 42 million pesos were allocated to the construction of 797 rural toilets in 20 highly marginalized localities, to benefit more than 3,500 inhabitants of rural communities in Yucatan.

As a follow-up to one of the priorities of the Government of Mexico, to serve the neediest populations, in 2020, the National Water Commission (Conagua) —through the Yucatan Peninsula Basin Agency— and the Government of the State of Yucatan invested 96.7 million pesos (MDP) in the improvement of infrastructure and drinking water, drainage and sanitation services in the state.

Of the total investment, of which 60 percent is a federal contribution, more than 42 million pesos were allocated to the construction of 797 rural toilets in 20 highly marginalized localities, to benefit more than 3,500 inhabitants, and to the rehabilitation of 11 drinking water systems, in support of at least 6 thousand people.

Through the Potable Water, Drainage, and Treatment Program, Conagua rehabilitated the water distribution system in the town of Celestún, benefiting 6,810 inhabitants.

In addition, with the objective of strengthening and increasing the efficiency of the services provided by the utilities in Yucatán, Conagua managed 5 training courses for officials, through the School of Water.

On the other hand, through the Program for the Integral Development of the Water and Sanitation Operating Organizations, 11,706 drinking water meters were acquired and installed in the city of Mérida, and 3 pipe trucks were acquired, each with a capacity of 20 thousand liters, for the distribution of water in the localities that might require it due to the COVID-19 emergency.

With these actions, Conagua reiterates its commitment to work in coordination with the utilities to guarantee the Human Right to Water, mainly in highly marginalized communities.

