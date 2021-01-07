Conagua and the Yucatán State Government invested 96.7 million pesos to improve drinking water infrastructure

More than 42 million pesos were allocated to the construction of 797 rural toilets in 20 highly marginalized localities, to benefit more than 3,500 inhabitants of rural communities in Yucatan.
As a follow-up to one of the priorities of the Government of Mexico, to serve the neediest populations, in 2020, the National Water Commission (Conagua) —through the Yucatan Peninsula Basin Agency— and the Government of the State of Yucatan invested 96.7 million pesos (MDP) in the improvement of infrastructure and drinking water, drainage and sanitation services in the state.
Of the total investment, of which 60 percent is a federal contribution, more than 42 million pesos were allocated to the construction of 797 rural toilets in 20 highly marginalized localities, to benefit more than 3,500 inhabitants, and to the rehabilitation of 11 drinking water systems, in support of at least 6 thousand people.
Through the Potable Water, Drainage, and Treatment Program, Conagua rehabilitated the water distribution system in the town of Celestún, benefiting 6,810 inhabitants.
In addition, with the objective of strengthening and increasing the efficiency of the services provided by the utilities in Yucatán, Conagua managed 5 training courses for officials, through the School of Water.
On the other hand, through the Program for the Integral Development of the Water and Sanitation Operating Organizations, 11,706 drinking water meters were acquired and installed in the city of Mérida, and 3 pipe trucks were acquired, each with a capacity of 20 thousand liters, for the distribution of water in the localities that might require it due to the COVID-19 emergency.
With these actions, Conagua reiterates its commitment to work in coordination with the utilities to guarantee the Human Right to Water, mainly in highly marginalized communities.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Pelosi calls for Trump’s immediate removal from office after deadly riots
Lawmakers are blaming Trump for inciting.
-
Lincoln Project ad shows Trump border wall built from coffins of Covid victims (VIDEO)
Republican anti-Trump group, the Lincoln Project, has released.
-
Facebook bans Trump from posting for the remainder of his term in office.
Facebook banned Donald Trump’s account from.
-
Mérida’s 479th anniversary is celebrated with unprecedented format
On January 6, 2021, the Merida.
-
Why has Biden picked Merrick Garland for Attorney General?
The pick comes after Democrats appear.
-
National Guard Will Wear Black ID Vests to Stand Out from Police During DC Protests
by Matthew Cox National Guard members deployed.
-
Can Trump be charged with sedition or treason?
Trump supporters swarmed the U.S. Capitol.
-
Fire in Tulum – 1,000 people evacuated (videos)
TULUM Quintana Roo (Times Media Mexico).
-
101 new Covid infections registered in Yucatan in the last 24 hours
Mérida, Yucatán, January 6, 2021 (ACOM). –.
-
Under a strict health protocol, Tizimín celebrates the Three Kings
Tizimín, Yucatán (January 6, 2021).- A.
Leave a Comment