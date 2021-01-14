Cold Front 27 will bring more “Heladez” to Yucatan

Late-night Friday, early-morning Saturday, cold front 27 will arrive in the Yucatan Peninsula, bringing an additional drop in temperatures, as well as a “north” event and scattered rains.
Cold front 27 will enter the Gulf of Mexico in the next few hours and would be reaching the Peninsula between Friday night and Saturday morning.
According to the meteorologist Juan Antonio Palma, minimum temperatures of 5 to 10 degrees are forecast in the center and south of Yucatan, northeast of Campeche and western Quintana Roo.
In the rest of the state territory, the minimums would range from 10 to 15 degrees, while the maximum temperatures would reach 25 degrees until the weekend.
The environment will become drier because the approaching cold air mass is of continental polar origin, a condition that will also reduce cloud coverage and increase radiative cooling.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
