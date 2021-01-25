Clandestine cockfight suspended in Abalá, Yucatan

A cockfight, allegedly authorized by the Abalá city council, led to an agglomeration of people on a property in that municipality, for which the event had to be suspended.
Several people reported to the emergency number 911 the realization of the event, and minutes later, police and state health personnel arrived on-site to verify the situation.
Upon arriving at the property, located on 10th Street between 15 and 17 in Abalá, they realized that cockfights were taking place there.
The person in charge of the cockfight organization declared that he had permission from the Abalá city hall, but the event was suspended definitely because there was an agglomeration of people, in addition to not complying with the Covid-19 prevention regulations, such as the mandatory use of face masks and healthy distance.
At the entrance, there was no antibacterial gel and people’s temperatures were not taken.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
3 bars in Mérida are closed for failing to comply with sanitary measures
The State Government closed a restaurant.
-
State government provides incentives to encourage henequen production
In support of Yucatecan farmers dedicated.
-
More than 65 million shots of the Covid vaccine have been administered throughout the world
The biggest vaccination campaign in history.
-
López Obrador’s alleged contagion once again divides Mexican society.
“The Mexican leader has consistently played.
-
Dominion sues Giuliani for spreading US election fraud ‘big lie’
Voting machine company seeks $1.3bn in.
-
Mexico enters the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic
Nearly a year into the COVID-19.
-
Mexico’s President Singles Out Twitter Employee for Past Opposition Party Work
(Reuters) Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez.
-
AMLO tells the DEA to “check itself”
The demand is the latest in.
-
Biden to reinstate Covid travel restrictions Trump rescinded
President Joe Biden plans to sign.
-
AMLO announces that he tested positive for Covid
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
Leave a Comment