Cienfuegos is advisor to Sedena in AMLO’s administration

More details come to light about General Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda, former head of the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), after the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) published the file on his case.

It turns out that Cienfuegos Zepeda is an advisor to Luis Cresencio Sandoval, the current head of Sedena in Andrés Manuel López Obrador administration.

A document, signed by Luis Cresencio Sandoval himself dated December 1, 2018, states that.

“On December 1, 2018, Major General D.E. M Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda shall resign as Secretary of National Defense and be discharged as Advisor to the undersigned,” reads the document.

It is not known if currently, and after the accusations against him -although exonerated- Cienfuegos Zepeda is still an advisor to Cresencio Sandoval.

What there is no doubt about is that the general was when he was arrested in Los Angeles, California, on Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) charges.

However, this is normal, according to Cesar Gutierrez Priego, a specialist in criminal, military and national security law.

This has been the case since 1976, when then President Luis Echeverría decreed that all Secretaries of National Defense, after leaving office, would become advisors to their successor, whether retired or not.

