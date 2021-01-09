CDMX at its highest level of hospitalization since the start of the pandemic

On Friday, January 8th, Mexico City scrapped plans to reopen non-essential activities as it grapples with a spike in the number of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.
The ban, announced on December 18, had been due to expire on Sunday, Jan. 10th
But Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said the capital would remain at the maximum alert status indefinitely.
“Being at the highest peak at the moment it would be very difficult to reopen,” she told a news conference.
“The city is today at its highest level of hospitalization since the start of the pandemic,” with 86 percent of beds full, Sheinbaum said.
The city of nine million people this week reported a new daily record of more than 13,000 infections and three straight days of more than 1,000 deaths.
The country’s official death toll from the virus, the fourth highest in the world, now stands at more than 131,000.
The authorities acknowledge that the real figure is probably much higher due to limited testing.
Mexico began a mass immunization program on December 24 using the coronavirus vaccine developed by US drug giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.
Source: Medical Express
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Progreso’s Boardwalk clean-up crew in constant operation
Progreso, Yucatán, January 9, 2021. “Every.
-
Yucatán Archaeological Tourism down by 66% in 2020
“The influx to museums and archaeological.
-
More than 300 businesses sanctioned for non-compliance with health regulations.
In 2020, 315 businesses were suspended.
-
A difficult quarter is expected for the Yucatan hotel industry.
MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) –.
-
Why has Mexico quickly become a popular hot spot for U.S. citizens seeking a respite from COVID-19?
Mexico quickly became a popular hot spot.
-
Governors of Mexico reject AMLO’s evil initiative
The Alliance of Governors and the.
-
Sisal’s expatriate. With a history of violence and aggressions.
SISAL Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) –.
-
Trump faces increasing demands to leave office or face impeachment for inciting the attack on the Capitol.
In private, Trump has tried to.
-
Expatriate tries to set fire to his neighbor’s palapa in Sisal.
SISAL Yucatan. (Times Media Mexico) –.
-
Crowds are forming outside hospitals in Merida
Dozens of Yucatecan families spend hours.
Leave a Comment