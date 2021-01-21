Brazilian influencer who denied Covid existence is in the hospital intubated

Ygona Moura, a Brazilian influencer, who became famous through Instagram, for encouraging the population to gather massively, arguing that the coronavirus does not exist, is now hospitalized in serious condition, in the Covid-19 of the Santa Marcelina Cidade Tiradentes Hospital, in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Ygona Moura’s health status was updated in an Instagram post on Tuesday, January 19th. The influencer, who used to make fun of social isolation, is now hospitalized with Covid-19.
“Her condition is very serious. She remains intubated, sedated, and has kidney problems. Please send a prayer for Ygona” her Instagram post said.
“I ask all the followers to pray for Ygona’s life. Ygona Force, ” the post read.
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Cienfuegos is advisor to Sedena in AMLO’s administration
As of December 1st, 2018, Cienfuegos.
-
China has high hopes of a better bilateral relationship with the US under Biden
BEIJING (AP) — On Thursday, January.
-
Tech “Big Boys” declare support for President Biden
Apple, Google, and Twitter have publicly.
-
Fire at headquarters of world’s largest Covid-19 vaccine manufacturer
The fire broke out at the.
-
Second shipment of vaccines arrives in Yucatan
The State Secretariat of Health (SSY),.
-
Today is International Hugging Day
In 2021 International Hugging Day is celebrated today, January.
-
Merida’s airport will provide Covid testing to travelers ease
Mérida, Yucatán .-The new Covid-19 testing.
-
Obligatory facemasks and no more wall: Biden’s first tasks as president
Making his debut from the Oval.
-
Cases of scabies in people put Quintana Roo in the spotlight
The state ended 2020 with more.
-
Depression figures drastically decrease in the state
Pandemic may “mask” figures in the.
Leave a Comment