Boat sinks with 60 tourists in Puerto Vallarta (Videos)

The tourists were rescued by other boats nearby.
PUERTO VALLARTA Mexico. (apro) – Nearly 60 tourists were rescued, and without injuries, after the boat they were on sank in the sea of Puerto Vallarta, reported the State Unit of Civil Protection and Firefighters Jalisco (UEPCBJ).
The event occurred on Friday morning, January 1, when the Kanuha catamaran picked up 55 passengers from Quimixto beach and two crew members, with Juan Pablo Urrutia as captain, local media reported.
Titanic versión Puerto Vallarta x Netflix!✍️🧐pic.twitter.com/PccoukNjTw— Don Porfifirio Díaz (@DonPorfifirio) January 2, 2021
The rough sea caused a wave to impact the boat, and the water entered the engine room, which caused the sinking of the ship, which was about 400 meters offshore. A group of ships that were in the vicinity came to the rescue of the tourists and crew members, who were wearing life jackets, according to videos that were broadcast on social networks.
The State Unit for Civil Protection and Firefighters of Jalisco had warned that “some beaches of Puerto Vallarta have strong waves, unfavorable conditions for entering the sea, attend to the recommendations of the authorities.”
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
China accused Trump of trying to start a new Cold War
China on Saturday accused the Trump.
-
Pemex duct explodes in front of Dos Bocas refinery.
Pemex said that there are no.
-
South African variant of coronavirus could potentially affect vaccine efficacy. – Virologist Tulio de Oliveira
“For the time being, we assume.
-
Trump administration taking steps to designate Cuba as “state sponsor of terrorism” in coming days
The Trump administration is taking steps.
-
Mexico heads the list of countries with the most murdered journalists.
For the fourth time in five.
-
Travel to Mexico during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go
(CNN) — If you’re planning a trip.
-
Ultramar sanctioned for exceeding passenger capacity in Playa del Carmen
The Federal Commission for Protection Against.
-
Fashion legend Pierre Cardin dies at age 98
Legendary French fashion designer Pierre Cardin has died.
-
Most hotels and restaurants in Mérida cancel the traditional New Year’s dinner
Due to the increase in cases.
-
Tourtière: A Canadian Holiday Tradition Made in Mexico
While we are having a smaller,.
Leave a Comment