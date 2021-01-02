Boat sinks with 60 tourists in Puerto Vallarta (Videos)

The tourists were rescued by other boats nearby.

PUERTO VALLARTA Mexico. (apro) – Nearly 60 tourists were rescued, and without injuries, after the boat they were on sank in the sea of Puerto Vallarta, reported the State Unit of Civil Protection and Firefighters Jalisco (UEPCBJ).

The event occurred on Friday morning, January 1, when the Kanuha catamaran picked up 55 passengers from Quimixto beach and two crew members, with Juan Pablo Urrutia as captain, local media reported.

Titanic versión Puerto Vallarta x Netflix!✍️🧐pic.twitter.com/PccoukNjTw — Don Porfifirio Díaz (@DonPorfifirio) January 2, 2021

The rough sea caused a wave to impact the boat, and the water entered the engine room, which caused the sinking of the ship, which was about 400 meters offshore. A group of ships that were in the vicinity came to the rescue of the tourists and crew members, who were wearing life jackets, according to videos that were broadcast on social networks.

The State Unit for Civil Protection and Firefighters of Jalisco had warned that “some beaches of Puerto Vallarta have strong waves, unfavorable conditions for entering the sea, attend to the recommendations of the authorities.”

