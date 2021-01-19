Boat adrift in the Alacranes Reef rescued by State authorities and Navy

A boat that was left adrift, in the area of ​​the Alacranes Reef, was rescued and towed to La Caleta in Progreso, with the collaboration of members of the Mexican Navy and the Ministry of Public Security of Yucatán.

The ship had a malfunction and was stranded about 80 nautical miles north of Progreso. Its crew members were spotted by other fishermen who, in turn, contacted their relatives on land.

This is how the maritime and port authorities could be notified. Help was also requested from Umipol via the 9-1-1 emergency number.

The rescue was carried out on Monday afternoon, agents and vessels from the Navy, as well as the SSP, participated in the operation.

Initially, the vessel “Rey Marino” was towed to Isla Pérez (the largest of those that make up the Alacranes Reef), and the rescue was coordinated there.

The Navy ship “Demócrata” towed the “Rey Marino” to the “boca” and the SSP transferred it to Progreso’s La Caleta.

According to what was found, eight days ago the ship put to sea, but its crew could not return to land due to a fault in the propeller, for which they had to remain adrift.

Fortunately, they were sighted by other fishermen who contacted the authorities and a brother-in-law of the owner of the “Rey Marino” and that is how the rescue was carried out.

