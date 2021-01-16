As of today, limitations on DEA, CIA, and/or FBI agents in Mexico.

Starting today, any foreign agents in Mexico deployed by U.S. federal agencies, must report to Mexican working groups.

MEXICO CITY (Milenio Diario) – As of today, The U.S. Embassy must inform the Mexican government about its agents and any data that could have a significant impact during the investigations of their agents’ impact on the life of the country.

Starting today, any foreign agents in Mexico deployed by U.S. federal agencies, such as the DEA, ATF, CIA, and/or FBI, must report to Mexican working groups that will support the National Security Council all their interactions with each other.

Sources inside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) confirmed to MILENIO that as of Thursday, the diplomatic representations accredited in our country were informed of this measure. According to what was published in the Official Journal of the Federation (DOF), embassies must inform the Mexican government of all those facts that could have a significant impact on the life of the country during the investigations of their agents or that represent a threat to National Security.

These guidelines are derived from a reform to the National Security Law proposed by Andrés Manuel López Obrador, after the diplomatic episode with the United States resulting from the detention last October of the former Secretary of National Defense, General Salvador Cienfuegos. The General was accused of drug trafficking following a DEA investigation, which allegedly included illegal wiretapping.

Before the reform to the National Security Law that came into effect on December 18, the rules for foreign agents’ operation dated from the Carlos Salinas de Gortari era, the Foreign Ministry will chair the High-Level Security Group. It will be composed, starting today, of representatives of the Secretariat of Security, the armed forces, the National Intelligence Center, and the National Guard.

It will be the High-Level Security Group’s task to designate the officials who will serve as contacts to receive and, if necessary, authorize urgent meetings with foreign agents under the terms defined by the National Security Council.

