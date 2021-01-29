Archaeological zone of Tulum to modify opening hours

The measure was taken with attention to the preventive provisions of the epidemiological orange traffic light that prevails in the state of Quintana Roo.
The Ministry of Culture of the Government of Mexico, through the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), reported that in attention to the preventive provisions implemented by the change of the epidemiological risk traffic light to orange for the northern region of the state of Quintana Roo, as of January 26, the access hours to the archaeological sites of Tulum and Cobá are modified.
In the case of the Tulum archaeological zone, located in the municipal seat, it will open from Monday to Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with last access at 3 p.m. the daily allowed capacity is 30 percent, equivalent to 2,000 people.
While the archaeological zone of Cobá, in the town of the same name, corresponding to the municipality of Tulum, will allow access from Monday to Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with last access at 3 p.m. the daily capacity allowed is 30 percent, equivalent to one thousand people.
The foregoing, highlights the INAH in a press release, following the sanitary protocols that mark the new normal, in order to guarantee the safety and well-being of the operating personnel and visitors to both archaeological sites.
