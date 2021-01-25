Archaeological sites in Yucatan operating during Covid-19 pandemic

After the first coronavirus outbreaks, the pandemic forced the closure of the cultural venues, museums, and archaeological sites for five months, until the month of September when they ordered their reopening once again.
Therefore, the arrival of travelers since September was on the rise, reporting the arrival of 12 thousand people in that period, in October the number of visitors rose to 38 thousand, in November 82 thousand, and in December the box office registered 122,083 visitors.
A 71.5 percent drop in national and foreign visitors registered from January to November 2020 by the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) in the country’s archaeological zones and museums, with respect to the same period of the previous year.
The data reflects the severity of the repercussions and the paralysis in the economic, social, cultural, and public health aspects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
In the first 11 months of 2019, 14.5 million people went to the archaeological sites, but in the same period of 2020, the figure fell to 4.1 million.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
