AMLO wants to vaccinate 20 thousand school teachers in Campeche

MEXICO.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador affirmed that he will propose to the government of Campeche to vaccinate 20,000 teachers against Covid-19 this weekend in order to resume face-to-face classes in the entity.

“Already, from this shipment, they begin to be vaccinated and we are also proposing to the government of Campeche that with these doses the vaccination of teachers and all education personnel in Campeche begins.

“May we be able to vaccinate about 20 thousand education workers in Campeche over the weekend, not only teachers, but also workers who are in schools,” said López Obrador, highlighting that this plan could be achieved with the arrival of the 219 thousand doses of Pfizer that will arrive in the country this Tuesday.

In a morning conference at the National Palace, the federal president said that the goal is for students to be able to return to classrooms in Campeche by mid-February, the only state with a green light.

“So that in 21 days, 28 days, the second dose is applied and that already in 28 days, in mid-February, the third week of February, face-to-face classes are started in Campeche, because it is green. weeks you can restart face-to-face classes because we have to think about education, “he said.

The president said that this Tuesday they will establish communication with the governor of Campeche, Carlos Miguel Aysa González, and with union leaders to organize the vaccination logistics.







