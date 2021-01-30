AMLO shows up to avoid further rumors

I show myself so that there are no rumors’, AMLO says in a video.
MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – President Andrés Manuel López Obrador published a video in which he thanked the shows of support and concern for his health after testing positive for COVID-19, and so that rumors about his health are not spread.
“I still have COVID, but the doctors already tell me that it is passing the critical stage. I present myself to you so that there are no rumors, misunderstandings, I’m fine,” he said while walking in the National Palace without wearing masks.
The president thanked the expressions of affection and solidarity he received from many people.
Although López Obrador remains isolated, he assured that he has been keeping an eye on handling the pandemic.
“We are working on the same strategy and strengthening it, which consists of ensuring that no one lacks a bed. That there is no shortage of doctors, nurses, doctors and that there is no shortage of medicines, that everyone is attended to,” he insisted in the video.
After announcing his state of health, the president assured that he has been working with the different pharmaceutical companies with which he has agreements to stockpile vaccines.
Nunca perderemos la fe en el porvenir y en la búsqueda de una sociedad mejor. Gracias de todo corazón por el cariño que siempre será correspondido.https://t.co/RlETbawmVF pic.twitter.com/SVVjXdo0gS
— Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) January 30, 2021
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Under Lopez Obrador’s government Mexico suffered its worst fall in 80 years
Mexico’s economy suffered a sharp drop.
-
The Mexican Peso has its worst week since September.
The national currency depreciated 1.24 percent.
-
Man with horns who stormed Capitol would testify against Trump.
The man known as ‘QAnon Shaman’.
-
Leader of Chamber of Banquets and Suppliers demands an explanation from SEFOTUR
“We demand the dismissal or at.
-
Two arrested for “rigging” ATM machines in Mérida
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (January 29th, 2021).- As.
-
Mexico’s COVID-19 death toll surpasses India, becomes world’s third highest
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico on.
-
Canadian airlines suspend flights to Caribbean and Mexico until April 30th
TORONTO — The federal government and.
-
Archaeological zone of Tulum to modify opening hours
The measure was taken with attention.
-
Motorcycle explodes inside a property in Mérida killing one
Merida Yucatan (January 28, 2021).- One.
-
Dzilam de Bravo boardwalk has a brand new image
The municipality of Dzilam de Bravo.
Leave a Comment