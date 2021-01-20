AMLO calls on Biden to fix immigration status of Mexican nationals

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The incoming administration of U.S. President-Elect Joe Biden should take steps to settle the immigration status of Mexicans working in the United States, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday.
“We have been proposing that our countrymen who have been working for years should be regularized, contributing to the development of that great nation,” Lopez Obrador told reporters in his regular daily news conference.
The Mexican president said such a move should complement plans to support poor Central American nations and southern Mexico, areas which send many migrants to the United States.
Lopez Obrador has been urging Biden to carry out an immigration reform, and earlier this week said he hoped the incoming U.S. president would address the issue quickly once he had taken office later on Wednesday.
Lopez Obrador also said combating the coronavirus pandemic and the economic recovery were key areas for the bilateral relationship, saying U.S. stimulus could eventually help Mexico.
The leftist Mexican leader wished Biden well for his inauguration, saying he hoped the event was peaceful.
(Reporting by Raul Cortes Fernandez; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel for REUTERS)
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Yucatan Covid death toll over 3,300 count
The Ministry of Health reported that.
-
AMLO accuses the Director of Twitter in Mexico of being a PAN sympathizer.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said.
-
Comedian and journalist detractors of AMLO shoot online program in downtown Merida
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (January 20, 2021)- Comedian.
-
Man found dead at his home in Ciudad Caucel
A resident of Ciudad Caucel was.
-
Can I get a refund for my canceled hotel stay in Mexico?
Bernadette Cieslak’s spring break trip is.
-
Progreso will clean up mangroves and open a third ”Zona Verde”
A plan that includes a Touristic.
-
Mexico plans to administer 7.4 million doses of Russian Sputnik V vaccine by the end-March
(REUTERS) – Mexico aims to administer.
-
Gasoline price rises for the second time in 20 days
Gasoline in Mérida is close to.
-
In the United States, a new era begins today.
The Donald Trump administration has ended..
-
Out with the old and in with the new (Opinion)
Mexico and The United States of.
Leave a Comment