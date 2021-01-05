AMLO asks teachers in Campeche and Chiapas to go back to school

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called on the authorities of Campeche and Chiapas to open schools and to do so, he guaranteed, he would be sending the vaccine immediately to the teachers of these two states.

At a press conference, the head of the federal executive pointed out that the teachers of Campeche and Chiapas will be able to inoculate themselves with the Pfizer vaccine.

“I make a call to the teachers, to the state authorities, the very specific case of Campeche, and Chiapas, they have been on a green light for several weeks, and to the teachers in Chiapas, they are already teaching classes in many communities, not in all the state, but great progress has been made,” AMLO said.

In this sense, in the National Palace, President López Obrador pointed out that in the case of Campeche the vaccine could arrive by plane at the airports of Ciudad del Carmen and Campeche or Mérida, Yucatán.

“As long as it is possible to restart school because the main thing is the right to life, it is the main human right, nothing more, the right to life. This is related to the right to health, but we also have to guarantee the right to education, we have to go towards normal education, that is our purpose, so that’s why the application of the vaccine to teachers, ” AMLO concluded.

