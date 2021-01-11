AMLO announces national massive vaccination campaign to start on Tuesday, Jan. 12th

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, reported that this Tuesday, January 12th, his administration will begin a massive vaccination campaign against Covid-19, which will coincide with the arrival of 400 thousand doses of the compound from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer.
During a work tour in the Mexican state of Nayarit, the president affirmed that it is expected that the entire health sector will be covered by the end of January, and all older adults, by the end of March, for which 10,000 vaccination brigades will be deployed across the country.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
