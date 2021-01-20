AMLO accuses the Director of Twitter in Mexico of being a PAN sympathizer.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that the director of Twitter in Mexico and Latin America, Hugo Rodríguez Nicolat, is a sympathizer of the National Action Party… Thus “an adversary.”

MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – After AMLO accused Hugo Rodríguez Nicolat, director of Twitter for Mexico and Latin America, sarcastically, said he is confident that he will do his job professionally and not promote the bot farms. In the morning conference, the president took time to show the trajectory of the Twitter executive. He emphasized that he was director of logistics in the presidential transition of Felipe Calderón and director of inter-institutional relations of the National Institute of Migration (INM).

“The Twitter director in Mexico was a militant or sympathizer, very close to the PAN. He was even an advisor to a very famous PAN senator. I found that and since my chest is not a warehouse”… However, we only hope that he does his job professionally, that he does not promote the creation of robot farms,” he said.

Lopez Obrador said that it is necessary to know who manages companies like Facebook and Twitter because it is “challenging” to have neutrality and objectivity. “In general, in politics and journalism, there is polarization, this thing that many don’t like is inherent to political activity, there is nothing to be ashamed of, the only thing is that we know who is who,” he said.

On several occasions, the president has criticized Twitter, accusing it of being the social network where there are the most violent and bots farms. He has even invited executives to the La Mañanera conference to report how the social network works, although they have not accepted his offer.

