Amazon to assist Biden with vaccination of 100 million Americans

Amazon said it is ready to assist the Biden administration with vaccine rollout to 100 million Americans within the first 100 days in office.
In a letter sent to the new president, the company said it will leverage its IT and other capabilities to help make that happen.
NEW @NBCNews: Amazon has extended offer to President Joe Biden to assist with national Covid vaccine distribution.— Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) January 20, 2021
In letter to @POTUS, Amazon Consumer CEO Dave Clark says "Amazon stands ready to assist you…”https://t.co/1DZ7apVy4H pic.twitter.com/DPoGi9yT4G
In the letter, Amazon’s Worldwide Consumer CEO, Dave Clark, said the company is prepared to help with vaccination of Americans at its facilities through its partnerships with third-party healthcare providers.
This is in stark contrast to the relationship between Amazon and the Trump administration when it was in power.
