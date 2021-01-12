Alleged criminal leader transferred to Cancun

Cancún.— After being recaptured in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, the Colombian citizen Brian “Z” arrived at the Cancun International Airport early yesterday morning and was transferred to the Quintana Roo Attorney General’s Office (FGE) under a strong security device. security, made up of investigative agents and state police, as well as National Guard personnel.

Assumed as a member of a criminal cell related to high-impact crimes – according to the prosecution – the accused was recaptured on January 8 by elements of the Quintana Roo Investigation Police and Jalisco authorities, in compliance with an arrest warrant for his probable participation in aggravated homicide.

The agents transferred him to Mexico City and from there he was taken to Cancun, to later be taken to the facilities of the institution where he was subjected to a medical examination.

Later, he was transferred to the Social Rehabilitation Center of this city, from where he escaped through the window of a toilet, on January 29, 2020.

He faces charges for kidnapping, possession of weapons and drugs; in cases such as the murder of three people, whose bodies were found near the Azul Bonampak subdivision, in this city; the kidnapping of 27 people who worked for a call center or the murder of the commander of the State Public Security Secretariat, José Antonio Archi Yama, in September 2019. In January of last year, the man was arrested with a long weapon, two short cuts, dozens of useful cartridges and marijuana, in a home in Region 235, but that same day he fled, which caused a deputy prosecutor to be suspended.

After his recapture, he has been placed at the disposal of the judge who requires it for the crime of qualified homicide.

Source: El Universal







