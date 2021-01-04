Activists hope to reach an agreement with the Mérida City Council on the municipal kennel

Mérida, Yucatan.- Activists say they have a meeting pending with local authorities to continue with the agreements.

Animalists who rescued dogs and cats in the Canine and Feline Control Center (CEMCA) of the municipality of Mérida, on December 18, hope to be able to specify the requested modifications through a request form delivered to the City Council.

“They should give us the opportunity to modify the regulation, they told us that they were open to dialogue,” reported Yureli Pech, who said they have a pending meeting, in which they would continue with the requested agreements.

Some of the activists attribute the delay of the meeting to the holidays due to the end of the year and pointed out that they will go to the Municipal Palace on Monday, Jan. 4th, to find out what is the reason why the meeting has not been carried out already.

Until now, the approaches they have had with the municipal authorities have not been conclusive nor have there been great advances, since the workers continue to accept the captured animals, when they promised, according to the interviewee, that they would not continue taking more stray dogs and cats to the municipal kennel facilities.

Among other requirements, the activists demand to have a veterinarian at the kennel and to sterilize all animals safe and free of charge. Likewise, they ask that there be an adequate protocol for adoptions, as well as punctual monitoring of each specimen so that they reach good hands.

In addition to this, they continue not to open their facilities to the public on weekends. This is requested in the document received by the municipality, so people who work can make adoptions on Saturdays and Sundays.

“On Sunday, we went to the facilities to verify if they continue with these practices and we found that the site remains closed,” said Yureli Pech.

One of the municipal nursery workers confirmed that the hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8 in the morning to 4 in the afternoon, while on weekends they only come to feed the animals, but they do not have supervision during the day.

If you are interested in adopting, contact Huellitas Amiga through their Facebook page “Huellitas Amigas (https://www.facebook.com / huellitasamigas123) ”, where they also share information about their activities.

