A new startup luxury airline is launching flights next month with a private jet-like plane

The pandemic has shifted travel trends in favor of leisure flying and airlines have been eager to accommodate. Aero is a new leisure airline launching its first flights on February 4 after a successful European debut in 2020.

“Our objective is to deliver a radically better premium leisure travel experience,” Subramanian told Business Insider.

It’s the brainchild of Uber co-founder Garrett Camp and behind the wheel as CEO is Uma Subramanian, a veteran in urban air mobility. Subramanian previously served as chief executive at Voom, the Airbus-backed helicopter startup that launched routes in San Francisco, Mexico City, and Sao Paolo but ultimately shuttered in April 2020.

But this airline won’t be found in the commercial terminal of LAX. Aero will be directly marketed towards wealthy travelers who want all the trimmings of private aviation without the cost.

Travelers can drive up to Aero’s private terminals less than 30 minutes before departure and utilize the mostly contactless check-in, with pre-flight COVID-19 testing also on offer. Snacks and drinks are being served on board, for now, but post-pandemic plans call for a curated meal service to be included.

“What may have happened is we may have built the perfect solution for the post-COVID world,” Subramanian said.

Bucking conventions in more ways than one

Inside an Aero Embraer ERJ135. Aero

Aero is making its debut flying between Los Angeles via Van Nuys Airport and Aspen, a route on which non-stop options are surprisingly rare given the latter’s reputation as a ski destination popular with the wealthy jet set.

CLICK HERE FOR FUL ARTICLE ON YAHOO NEWS







Comments

comments