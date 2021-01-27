A new cold front would arrive in Yucatan, bringing cloudy and rainy weather

During the early hours of Thursday, January 28th, the first effects of cold front number 32 will reach the Peninsula, which will last until Saturday , reported Juan Vázquez Montalvo, meteorologist with the Institutional Committee for the Attention of Extreme Meteorological Phenomena of UADY.
According to his report, the cold front will be of moderate to strong intensity and will arrive tomorrow with an increase in clouds with rains and winds from the Northwest, with a gradual decrease in temperatures and a fresh dawn.
In addition, this cold front will generate a “north” event on the Yucatecan coast, with winds of 50 to 55 kilometers per hour (km / h).
Para el jueves 28 de enero, se espera la entrada del Frente Frío No. 32 a partir del mediodía; el cual nos traerá lluvia y viento moderado, incremento en el oleaje y descenso de temperatura.— Protección Civil Yucatán (@procivy) January 27, 2021
¡Tomen sus precauciones!
Consulta en: https://t.co/qDeVDWR7B7 (2/2) pic.twitter.com/sjVD7djDre
For its part, on Twitter, the Civil Protection of Yucatán (Procivy) called on the population to take precautions because the entry of the cold front is expected on Thursday, which will bring rain and moderate wind, an increase in the waves, and a decrease in temperature.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
