A difficult quarter is expected for the Yucatan hotel industry.

MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – At the end of the December vacation, national tourism dropped drastically. You can still see some foreign tourists in the city center, but many are just passing through on their way to Chichen Itza or Quintana Roo’s archaeological zone.

According to information obtained from some hotel businessmen, occupancy in the lodging centers has dropped considerably.

According to testimonies from hoteliers and business owners related to tourism, a complicated quarter is approaching.

A few days ago, we published in The Yucatan Times that the exodus of tourism would begin and people would return to their places of origin since the December vacation was almost over, which is why a considerable decrease in the number of people in the center of the city was observed.

It is notorious that there is almost no national tourism in Merida’s center, so there is a drop in that sense. It does not mean that there is none, but the difference can be felt, unlike a few days ago.

It is much more notorious the arrival of foreign tourists, some coming from Quintana Roo or on their way there.

Hoteliers in the city recalled that in previous years at this time there was a drop in occupancy, so that they arrived in a 25 or 30% occupation, however on this occasion, due to the pandemic, the situation will be more difficult, and they fear a worse season is coming.

Last year, in January, the state had a good occupation and good results were foreseen due to the Tianguis Turístico that would be held originally from March 22nd to 25th, with headquarters in the Centro de Convenciones Siglo XXI in Merida, Yucatan, which was postponed first to September and then until 2021.

“For now, we can only hope that the COVID-19 does not cause worse damage in Merida and Yucatan as in other areas of the country, which are out of control and overwhelmed”. A hotel owner said to our reporter.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







