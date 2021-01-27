80-year-old man rescued by police after passing out in Valladolid

Agents of the Valladolid Municipal Police rescued an 81-year-old man, who had passed out due to dehydration in the forest.
Valladolid, Yucatán (January 27, 2021).- The event occurred around 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 26th, when the 911 emergency service received a call to request help to rescue an elderly man, identified as Maximiliano, who was lying unconscious.
Antonio, Maximiliano’s son, said that his father went out as usual at 9:00 a.m. to look for firewood, however, he did not return at the usual time, so he got worried and went out to look for him.
Antonio went to the field located behind the Universidad de Oriente, a place where his father usually collects firewood, located on Víctor Cervera Pacheco avenue.
About 3 kilometers from the entrance, Antonio found the 81-year-old man lying in the brush passed out and he immediately called the 911 emergency service.
Municipal police and paramedics arrived at the site and the 81-year-old was immediately assessed.
Authorities indicated that the man was dehydrated causing him a decompensation, so it was necessary to carry him to the municipal Police unit to be transferred to the General Hospital and could receive more specialized care.
