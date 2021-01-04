4.3 earthquake registered 32 km south of Huatulco, Oaxaca

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred on January 10th, 32 km south of Crucecita, Mexico, Mexico’s National Seismological Service (SSN) reported.
The quake hit at a very shallow depth of 6 km beneath the epicenter near Crucecita, Santa María Huatulco, Oaxaca, Mexico, early morning on Sunday 10 January 2021 at 5:20 am local time. The magnitude and other quake parameters can still change in the coming hours as the agency continues to process seismic data.
Our monitoring service identified a second report from the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) which listed the quake at magnitude 4.3 as well.
Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake should not have caused any significant damage but was probably felt by many people as light vibration in the area of the epicenter.
Weak shaking might have been felt in San Agustin (pop. 250) located 23 km from the epicenter, Boca Vieja (Barra Boca Vieja) (pop. 150) 26 km away, Huatunalco (Barra de Huatunalco) (pop. 96) 27 km away, Barra de Cuatunalco (pop. 180) 27 km away, Derramadero (pop. 180) 28 km away, Crucecita (pop. 15,100) 32 km away, Puerto Angel (pop. 2,600) 38 km away, Huatulco (pop. 7,400) 41 km away, and San Pedro Pochutla (pop. 13,700) 41 km away.
VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update magnitude and depth if these change and follow up if other significant news about the quake become available.
