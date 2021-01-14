360 allergic reactions to Pfizer’s vaccine so far in Mexico, 12 of them serious

During the conference to report on Covid-19, Undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell asked the population to denounce anyone, whether they are Public Servants or not, who intends to profit politically from the vaccine.
MEXICO CITY (January 13, 2021). – The Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell commented that until Tuesday, January 12, there have been 360 allergic reactions, in this case, to the vaccine against covid-19 elaborated by Pfizer and BioNTech, of the which 12 have been considered serious.
“Those have been analyzed. The vast majority have been ruled out as possibly associated with vaccination. There are 3 in particular, the most notorious is the one that we have commented in recent days about our medical colleague from Coahuila who presented an allergic-type encephalomyelitis, ”he indicated at the evening press conference on Covid-19.
These events, he said, are called Events Supposedly Attributable to Vaccination and Immunization (ESAVI), a technical term coined by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) for drug surveillance in general and vaccination.
“The very important news is that the vast majority, 96% of these events are just mild,” Lopez Gatell concluded.
