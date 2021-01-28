35 billion USD Real Estate investment coming to the Riviera Maya

The Riviera Maya has assured of an investment of 35 billion US dollars for the next six years in the real estate sector, despite the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Yesterday, at a press conference, the council of the Mexican Association of Real Estate Professionals (AMPI), Playa del Carmen section, released a balance of the numbers left by the health situation due to Covid-19.

Enrique Domínguez, vice president of international relations at AMPI Quintana Roo, highlighted that the main developments will be in the Diamond Zone, in the surroundings of Ciudad Mayakoba.

“Despite the crisis caused by the pandemic, there is a projected 35 billion US dollars in the development of real estate projects during the next six years in the Riviera Maya (…) The Diamond Zone integrates the main developments of Playa del Carmen, like Mayakoba, which maintains a wide range of products, and new developments, such as Corasol, as well as the Caracola District and the Kalena District, ”explained Enrique Domínguez.

2020 was a complicated year for the sector, as the vast majority of economic activities that take place in the Riviera Maya were affected by the coronavirus pandemic, but despite this situation, an increase of 18% over what was achieved in 2020 is forecast.

Last year the sector sold 1,800 real estate units, 100 units less than what was achieved in 2019.

“In the last quarter is when we have seen better activity, we see a lot of activity, people are willing to move to tourist centers that have a modern infrastructure,” he said.

One of the factors that notably influences the sale of real estate units is the growing medical tourism, a branch that is becoming increasingly important due to the specialized services offered in the north of Quintana Roo.

Despite the entry into force of the orange epidemiological traffic light in the north of Quintana Roo, the AMPI has shown that it will be able to move forward with the programmed goal that will position the Riviera Maya as one of the most important tourist destinations in the country.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments