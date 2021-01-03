3 thousand jobs lost in Yucatan in December 2020

In December 2020, 2,999 jobs registered with the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) were lost, a reduction of 0.82 percent compared to November.

Of the positions eliminated, 85.3 percent, which are 2,557 were permanent.

This occurred despite the federal government’s campaign to avoid “the irregular practice” of firing workers in December to supposedly rehire them in January and avoid paying benefits.

With the December figure, the recovery of the 25,708 jobs eliminated during the most critical months of the Covid-19 pandemic (April, May, June, and July) presented its first decline after four months with an increase in registered places.

Until November, 7,404 places had been recovered, which with the elimination of 2,999 in December is reduced to 4,415.

The drop in jobs during the Yucatan pandemic is the worst on record. The most recent employment crisis with the highest number of casualties (2,399) occurred between December 2019 and January 2020, according to Social Security data.

According to the IMSS Incorporation and Collection figures, as of December 31, Yucatan reported 364,449 jobs; in November the figure was 367,448.

With respect to 2019, there are 19 thousand 846 jobs less those reported as of December 2020.

Compared to January 2020, when 381,896 jobs were reported to the Institute, the fall at the end of the year is 4.6 percent, that is, 17,447 fewer jobs.

At the national level, the IMSS reported that in 2020 there was a decrease of 647,710 job positions, equivalent to an annual rate of -3.2 percent. Last December there was a monthly drop of 277,820 positions, a monthly rate of -1.4 percent, which is below the average reported in December since registration was registered, of -1.8 percent, and is less than the reported in the last five years in the same month.

The sectors with the highest annual growth in jobs are: agriculture, with 1.4 percent; social and communal services, 0.4, and electricity, 0.3 percent. By states, Tabasco, Chihuahua and Baja California continue with positive annual variation.

According to the IMSS, as of December 31, 2020, the average contribution base salary of the jobs affiliated to the IMSS reached 408 pesos, a nominal annual increase of 7.9 percent, the highest registered for a month of December of the last 10 years, and since January 2019, it has registered a nominal annual growth of more than six percent.

