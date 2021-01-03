3 bars in Mérida are closed for failing to comply with sanitary measures

The State Government closed a restaurant and 2 bars, in the north and west of Mérida, for failing to comply with the protocols and sanitary measures to avoid Covid-19 infections.
The Secretaries of Health (SSY), Public Security (SSP) and General Government (SGG), as well as the State Coordination of Civil Protection (Procivy) attended the Chill Out restaurant bar and the La Perdida Bar and El Lagarto bars.
Inspectors placed the closure stamps and informed those responsible for those establishments that they will also receive the corresponding fine.
No healthy distance was observed
In those places, it was observed that there was no economic reactivation folio, nor was the healthy distance between diners respected. There were tables with more than 4 people and they lacked the sanitary mat with its respective disinfectant.
In addition, the places did not have a notice of operation or sanitary determination, nor did they have health records, or good hygiene practices.
On the other hand, the state government reported that in recent days 20 closure stamps were placed in commercial establishments. Of these, six are from Umán, 5 from Kanasín, 4 from Progreso, 2 from Valladolid, 2 from Ticul and 1 from the Yucatecan capital. The operations are carried out in coordination with the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) and the National Guard (GN). In these places, it was confirmed that the sanitary regulations were not being met.
It should be remembered that on January 21, the State Government closed four establishments that violated health protocols by holding a social event on the occasion of the opening of a boutique.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
