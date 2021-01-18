Covid rebound in Mérida and the rest of Yucatan

This Sunday, January 17, there was a rebound in the number of patients hospitalized for Covid-19, with a total of 207, according to the daily report of the Yucatan Health Secretariat.

Today there was also the death of a person on the public highway due to respiratory distress, something that had not been seen for months. The victim was a senior citizen who was diagnosed with Covid-19 and died in the Emiliano Zapata Sur neighborhood.

This Sunday, seven deaths and 60 new coronavirus infections were reported in Yucatan.

There are already 24,122 patients recovered against 27,998 infections since the pandemic arrived in the state, on March 13th, 2020. Yucatan registers a total of 3,022 deceased.

In recent days there has been a significant increase in hospital admissions, so we ask the population not to lower their guard and continue to act responsibly and follow health measures, to avoid compromising our hospital capacity and interrupting the process of economic reactivation .

According to the latest cut made by federal authorities, 100% of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccines that arrived in Yucatán this week have already been applied.

As we have pointed out, in the economic reopening the most important data are hospital occupancy and daily admissions. Today we have 207 patients in public hospitals.

24,122 patients have already recovered: they do not present symptoms nor can they infect. This figure represents 86% of the total registered infections, which are 27,998.

