11 formal complaints filed for illegal constructions in Cuxtal Natural Reserve

The problem of infrastructure construction in areas of the Cuxtal Ecological Reserve continues to be a pending issue. Since last year, the municipal body in charge of protecting the reserve filed 11 complaints, nine before the Federal Attorney General’s Office. Environmental Protection (Profepa) and two before the Secretariat for Sustainable Development.

The director of the municipal body, Sandra García Peregrina reported that the personnel of the Inspection and Surveillance area constantly carry out tours to detect the constructions or, go to certain sites in which the inhabitants previously reported some.

“Indeed we have a problem regarding land use, there is no permit to build a house, warehouse or infrastructure of any kind, this is Natural Reserve, we have filed the corresponding complaints with either Profepa, Sustainable Development or the Urban Development Directorate depending on the type of activity that takes place ”, she explained.

The official specified that in the case of land use changes due to clearing or capturing wildlife, the complaint is made before Profepa; if the issue is related to the extraction of construction material, the compplaint needs to be filed before the Sustainable Development Secretariat; and when it comes to illegal constructions within the Natural Reserve, the complaint needs to be filed before the Urban Development Directorate.

She stated that the para-municipal does not have the power to carry out closings, it only issues formal complaints to the corresponding authorities so that they can conduct inspections and determine if a closure or sanction is necessary.

“The complaints come from all over the reserve. What happens is that sometimes lots are sold or lots are intended to be sold and people are unaware and that they are being scammed, because of the use of land. That is why people need to be aware of the fact that it is absolutely not legal to build any kind of building in the Natural Reserve ”, Sandra García Peregrina assured.

The Cuxtal Natural Reserve, which is within the municipality of Mérida, Yucatan, needs to be taken care of, becuase the state capital desperately needs green areas, where the local flora and fauna can coexist in a helathy and peaceful environment.

