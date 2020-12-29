Yucatecan icon Armando Manzanero’s remains back in the Land of the Mayab

MÉRIDA, YUICATAN., December 29, 2020.- After the family of singer-songwriter Armando Manzanero determined that there would be no face-to-face funeral for the Maestro due to Covid-19 protocols, his ashes arrived in Yucatán around 10:30 p.m., in an Aeroméxico flight from Mexico City.

On Monday, December 28th, the composer’s remains were cremated at the Gayosso funeral home, located in the San Rafael neighborhood of Mexico City and later, a hearse carried the ashes with his relatives.

At 8:40 at night, while in the capital of the country people paid homage to him singing “This afternoon I saw it rain” from their windows at the request of the Society of Authors and Composers of Mexico, his remains flew to his native land carried by his daughter María Elena Manzanero.

At Mérida’s “Manuel Crescencio Rejón” airport, local media and national correspondents were eagerly waiting for the ashes to arrive, which drew the attention of the people who were in the terminal.

However, the family chose to leave through another door, to avoid the reporters, photographers, and cameramen who were waiting for them to come out front.

