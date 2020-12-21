Yucatecan icon Armando Manzanero tested positive for Covid-19 and is hospitalized

Family reports that Armando Manzanero responds well to treatment against covid-19.
The Mexican singer-songwriter Armando Manzanero is stable and in good spirits, according to his wife to local media. The 85-year-old artist contracted covid-19 and has been hospitalized since Thursday.
Manzanero tested positive for the disease last Tuesday, and following the protocol, he took refuge in his home where he was given all the necessary care, such as his own oxygen concentrator; It was last Thursday when he decided to move to a hospital due to the lack of oxygen to his body. No other member of his family is infected, so it is not explained where he contracted the virus.
“The care at home was no longer enough … I felt that I could not breathe and we were guided by the oximeter. He arrived on foot, went down the stairs of the house and we came in the family car, ” said María Elena Manzanero, one of his daughters in an interview with Mexican TV.
