Yucatecan hoteliers close ranks for 2021

Mérida, Yucatán, (December 23, 2020).- “The tourism sector in Yucatán is joining a common front to work on strategies and generate promotional actions towards 2021”, said the president of the Tourism Business Council (Cetur), Jorge Carrillo Sáenz.

After being re-elected for one more year at the head of that council, he indicated that the critical situation of tourism forces to close ranks and work together, so they have made alliances with other business organizations to generate proposals that allow them to advance in reservations, overnight stays, that result in more economic spill and employment for the state.

“We know that 2021 will be a very complicated year with budget cuts for the Ministry of Tourism Development, therefore, we have established goals and work together to position the state with promotional proposals from the private initiative” he continued.

The initial objective will be to increase the percentage of overnight stays in the state and generate more options for the traveler to stay longer; the goal for the following year is to reach 2.5% occupancy nights from 1.8%.

“We need to generate more market niches, recover dormant projects such as” The Convents Route “, generate expectations beyond the visit to Mérida and Chichen Itzá, to show the sun and beach destinations, open the presence of Maní and Sisal that are now Magical Towns ”he added.

He stressed that the entity now has four Magic Towns, but questioned that there are no federal resources to promote them and achieve their positioning.

He stated that this holiday season many families will not go on vacation, as in other years, when they traveled abroad or perhaps to Quintana Roo, so now they will choose to go to the beach, which will translate into local tourism.

“This is a good thing because it brings an economic spill to the interior of the state that benefits port service providers, but it also provides conditions to support small hotels and consumption centers that have gone through a very difficult situation throughout the year,” Carrillo Sáenz concluded.

