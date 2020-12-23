Yucatecan companies are now able to sell their products on Amazon

Merida Yucatan (December 22, 2020) .- Amazon is training 284 Yucatecan micro and small businesses that will be able to market their products to the world’s largest online sales platform.

The Secretary of Economic Development and Labor (Sefoet), Ernesto Herrera Novelo, indicated that the transnational company is anticipating the need to include Yucatecan products and that, from the Mérida logistics center, they may be sent to other distribution points such as Oregon or California.

Herrera Novelo pointed out that the installation of an Amazon logistics center in Mérida will make our state a strategic point for investments and new market niches in the handling of products and distribution of merchandise.

Initially, 284 local micro and small companies have been certified to enter the Amazon sales catalog, but it will also allow inputs, products and materials to arrive in Mérida for concentration and worldwide distribution.

He said that with this new logistics center, the door is opened to a global market that Yucatecan products need, and from Mérida, it will be possible to supply and send food products, handicrafts, clothing, and other products manufactured by Yucatecan hands that will reach world markets in a more agile way and fast.

“The installation of the logistics center of the company of billionaire Jeff Bezos will allow micro, small, and large companies to access global markets immediately,” he stressed.

In addition, from the construction of this storage and distribution center, countrymen living in the United States or anywhere in the world will be able to acquire Yucatecan products and brands that were previously impossible to obtain abroad, due to their transfer cost and distribution.

“From Mérida, packaging, sauces, snacks, cookies, clothes, and honey will be able to reach Los Angeles, San Francisco, and the Pacific coast of the United States almost immediately, thanks to the fact that this company has distribution centers in those areas. “, argument.

He added that the training will continue in a second stage in the coming weeks, in which the benefited companies are as follows: Food and beverage 60%, textile sector 25% and 15% other sectors.

The next stages of training will include crafts, cosmetics, hygiene, and cleaning products.

