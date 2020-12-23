Yucatan’s mobility restriction will stand for December 24 and 31

The state government informed that mobility in the state is still restricted from 11:30 pm to 5:00 am. This measure will also be applied on the holidays of December 24 and 31 without exception.

MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – The schedules around public transport will remain the same. Regarding restaurants, the measure announced on November 2 is maintained, from Monday to Sunday, from 0800 to 2230 hours.

The sale of alcohol in restaurants is maintained as announced on this date, from Monday to Sunday until 10:00 pm. Stores outside the Historical Center may operate from Monday to Sunday from 11:00 am to 21:00 hours, and those in other areas may work from Monday to Sunday from 6:00 to 21:00 hours.

The Secretary of Health, Mauricio Sauri Vivas, reminded that in recent meetings with the Committee of Experts in Public and Private Health, it had been recommended not to lower the guard and to maintain prevention measures against the Coronavirus and to reinforce the actions to protect the health of the population in the rest of 2020, particularly in the celebrations of January 24th, 31st and 6th.

Among the recommendations is to say home. Having gatherings as small as possible, preferably only with the immediate family, applying health prevention measures such as maintaining a healthy distance, constant hand washing, the use of facemasks, and applying antibacterial gel.

It is important not to let down our guard to contribute to further progress in the safe reopening of economic activities in the state territory.

